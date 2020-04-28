Flippa Mafia’s Brother Among 46 Deported To Jamaica

Flippa Mafia’s brother, Roger Davis, one of the notorious drug lords who once operated a sophisticated syndicate in the United States and was convicted for the offense, was among the 46 Jamaicans who were deported back to the island last week.

One of the 46, who returned, has since tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The 40-year-old dancehall entertainer, Flippa Mafia, whose given name is Andrew Davis was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the narcotics trade. He will be eligible for parole in 12 years. He was also made ordered to pay a US$250,000 anti-money laundering profiteering penalty. In December 2015, he was found guilty of first-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree money laundering, and second-degree conspiracy.

Flippa Mafi. Courtesy Instagram/@flippamoggela

His brothers Kemar and Roger Davis were also sentenced in March of the same year. Davis was supposed to serve 10 years. At the sentencing, he was ordered to serve three years before being eligible for parole.

All 46 deportees are currently under state quarantine.

According to reports the trio once led a syndicate that used the US Postal Service as well as private courier services to ship large quantities of cocaine from California for bulk distribution in New Jersey. This is according to official documents submitted by prosecutors in the US.

Prosecutors further stated that Roger Davis and one of his co-convicts, Marsha Bernard, were responsible for handling money from the drugs and would send the money to Flippa in Jamaica and Kemar in California.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner the group was arrested after a large and coordinated multi-agency investigation, which was called Operation Next Day Air, which was led by the New Jersey State Police, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Division of Criminal Justice.

It was also revealed during the trial that detectives recovered more than 26 kilograms of cocaine worth more than US$960,000, two handguns, and more than US$500,000 in cash.

Flippa Mafia was known for his raucous and flashy shows where he would often give away cash to his fans. He was eventually convicted for distribution of cocaine, second-degree money laundering and conspiracy.

His partner in crime Bernard was sentenced to 31 years in prison and ordered to serve six years before she was eligible for parole.

Last year, Flippa Mafia made news for a more positive reason when it was revealed that he had completed his high school diploma while still behind bars. The diploma was awarded by the State of New Jersey and was dated April 16, 2019.

