Sudden closure of Ministry of Education’s Kingston offices

The Heroes’ Circle offices of the Ministry of Education, Kingston have been shut down since mid-day today, Tuesday. The shutdown will continue all day Wednesday, according to a staff bulletin from the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry said the Heroes Circle Offices were to close for sanitization.

The announcement came after the sudden postponement this morning of a press conference that was scheduled for 11:30 to deal with the status of schools and the school year as affected by COVID-19.

The sudden postponement and the immediate shutdown as of noon today have led to speculation about whether there are suspected cases of COVID-19 at the offices.

Staff  members have been asked to work from home for the latter part of today and tomorrow, Wednesday.

