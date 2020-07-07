Listen: New Positive Dancehall Music From Quada, Daddy1, Chronic Law And Jahmiel

Some new music in dancehall this week seems to be focused on hard work and enjoying the benefits of that hard work. The artistes in this roundup have positive and encouraging messages about perseverance, focus, and of course conquering ‘badmind’.

The tracks urge youth to remember that hard work eventually pays off and to try as best as possible to ignore the negative attitudes of others as it could prevent them from achieving all that they possibly can. “No bother watch the fog, yuh affi rise,” as Mad Daag6 reminds them.

Let’s start with Daddy1 x Mad Daag6‘s title track on the Rise Riddim which was produced by Vietnamese Records – Lenkey Records. The video, which was produced by Prolong HD Ent & Film was released on July 5th on YouTube.

In a video where they are surrounded by youths of the ghetto. The two tell a story of holding the faith as they try to navigate the new world of making it. This after the opening focuses on a young mother encouraging her son by telling him that someday he would be a great artiste. The song offers up an inspirational message for youth to not get bogged down by the demands of the world and to keep striving for their goals.

They recount the negative stories from their youth and how they didn’t let it hold them back as they strived towards becoming established deejays. Most of the video focuses on youth following them in the streets and enjoying the music that they are offering.

Next, we take a look at new visuals for Quada’s Small Talk on the Dream Free Riddim that was produced by Rama Dan Music Productions. The video was shot and edited by Dark Moon and was uploaded on July 5th to YouTube.

In his well-known baritone Quada simply states he has no time for small talk and shares stories of fame including women begging him to give them some time but he turns them down because he’s focused on making money.

The video is filmed in Kingston, Jamaica, and features different shots of a ghetto as Quada also warns anyone who might think of coming after him that he is fully prepared. The song is used to show that he is fully focused on achieving his dreams through music and will not focus on any small talk geared towards him.

Or as he puts it: “F— you and yuh small talk.”

He continues to sing about the millions that he’s making and how he hopes this will translate into him having real estate options in the near future. He’s also very friendly with the people of this ghetto and gives out hugs and smiles as he passes through. Even though inspirational, the song also sends a clear message that he will not be taken advantage of by anyone that threatens him.

Chronic Law – Dreams and Sacrifices

Next up is Chronic Law’s Dreams and Sacrifices which was produced by Flydie Wise Production.

Chronic Law released the official audio for this one yesterday and he uses this song to celebrate his lifestyle. He sings about having many women, all the weed he needs, and remaining focused on producing music so that he can continue the path that he’s chosen and loves.

However, he acknowledges that getting to this point took a lot of hard work and dedication to music. He also shares that he not only does he intend to keep at his craft but he hopes to win a Grammy someday and take his mother on a trip to Paris. A clear indicator that he doesn’t intend to go anywhere and also believes that someday his brand of dancehall will dominate the airwaves. Law acknowledges though that to achieve these dreams he must keep putting in the hard work which includes sleepless nights.

Jahmiel – We Alone

Following the release of his sophomore album, REVAMP last month, Jahmiel returns with a new single titled We Alone. The track was released today and produced by Tru Ambassador Ent.

With all that’s going on around the world, the track sounds tailor-made for those going through trials and tribulations.

Listen to the official audio below.

Source: Dancehallmag