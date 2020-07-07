Pamputtae Clashes With Fans Over Spice And Lisa Hyper’s Truce

Dancehall artiste Pamputtae clashed with some of her Instagram followers over the weekend, after she made a post which many thought was a swipe at fellow artiste Lisa Hyper.

Pamputtae’s admonition seems to be not only aimed at Lisa Hyper, but it appears to be an indirect rebuke of MC Nuffy, who had claimed a few years ago, that Spice and the Single Mother artiste were at odds, in what many saw as a divide and rule tactic.

It seems also to be an advancement of Spice’s response to Lisa Hyper’s apology and extending of the olive branch to her over their decade-long feud. The Rampin Shop artiste had in her act of contrition, pointed to Lisa being “misled by a demon in human form”, which implicates Nuffy, who was the former Portmore Empire’s biggest ‘cheerleader’ in the infancy stages of the feud.

Pamputtae’s post came on Friday, a day after dancehall diva Spice and Lisa Hyper called a truce, following the former ‘First Lady’ of the Vybz Kartel-led Portmore Empire’s public apology to the reigning queen of dancehall. Both women had acknowledged that they each played a role in fuelling the longstanding feud, which saw both of them being estranged for more than a decade.,

“In life always be yourself. It’s good to apologize, but in life always remember to never follow others and attack a person that never once offended you. Be a leader and not a follower,” Pamputtae noted under the post which included a photograph of herself and Spice clad in dancehall fashion, taken three years ago in Canada.

Spice who responded to Pamputtae’s post, acknowledging that divide-and-rule tactics had been at play for some time.

“Dem try offa we nuff time and fail . Love you too much my sister BIG UP. Watch how we hot,” she noted.

The feud between Lisa Hyper and Spice had escalated following Sting 2009 on December 26, after the enraged Gaza artiste released the song Sting Aftermath, in which she mercilessly ripped into all the female artistes whom she said had taken blows at her namely Ikaya, Ishawna, Stacious, Baby Tash, Tifa, Timbalee and Pamputtae.

Lisa Hyper, formerly ‘Lisa Hype’, had also questioned Spice’s sexuality in the song and claimed the Spanish Town native did not perform at the show as she knew she had been upstaged by her.

However, before 2009 ended, an avenging Spice responded with the song Lisa Swiper on the Israel riddim, in which she accused Lisa of engaging in some of the most degenerate known sexual acts, even as she asserted her own heterosexuality.

She also hurled lyrical shots at MC Nuffy who, after the show, had accused her of being a long-time coward. Nuffy had, during a post-Sting interview, insinuated that it was obvious that Spice’s confidence fell after seeing other female artistes shine at the show, and thus her reason for not performing and instead pulling a disappearance stunt.

However, unlike Spice, many of Pamputtae’s followers appeared to have missed her point, claiming the post was unnecessary, full of ‘bad mind energy’ and that the artiste was unhappy with the two women mending fences. These assertions led to heated exchanges between them and the Fletchers Land native.

“This post nuh neccessary a BC kmft,” lash_trending posted to which Pamputtae responded: “@lash_trendding, a my page a who sent call u?”

Undaunted, lash_trending responded: “@pamputtae, move ur r__s. A u sen call me………and me nah tek bk weh me say…..the post nuh call fa!”

The poster was supported by delaine_blaxkwood who noted: “All wah gaawn a Lisa Hype she a talk the damn caption says it all.”

Other followers like gazadripp also took exception to the post noting: “A f__kry this! Pam u sound badmine n bitta.” As did champion_gyal_petrice who posted: “Pamputae, the caption look a way fe true BT only you know y that caption.”

However, an unrelenting Pamputtae insisted that she was within her rights to make the post.

“A my page. Uno can’t tell mi wat to post. Mi kno weh mi a talk bout … Mi sure u don’t kno so just bill,” she remarked.

Source: Dancehallmag