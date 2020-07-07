TeeJay And Uptoplee Say ‘Goodbye’ To His Friends Who Were Killed: Watch

Dancehall artiste TeeJay has paid homage to his close friends Grimmy and Afroman with the release of Goodbye, which also features Romeich Entertainment artist Uptoplee and was produced by Grammazone Music.

Grimmy and Afroman were killed on June 4 following a shooting that sent shockwaves through the Romeich camp and personally rocked Teejay. The shooting claimed the lives of 27-year-old Romario Wallen, otherwise called ‘Bassa’ or ‘Grimmy Boss’ and Phillip Lewis, otherwise called ‘Afro Man.’

Grimmy was also friends with Romeich Entertainment’s boss Romeich Major.

Grimmy was often featured in TeeJay’s videos, and he even sang about him in some of his lyrics. TeeJay posted a picture of the two men on his Instagram on June 4 with the caption: “two real youth e camp lose yesterday faith this @uptop_grimmyboss @affro_don_uptop until we meet again my friends #uptop4eva.”

Teejay posted a photo of his deceased friends on his Instagram page.

He decided to put his feelings into song and pays tribute to his friends with the release of this video today (June 6).

The video opens with an old clip of Grimmy and the artiste talking and goes on to show him in happier times displaying some dance moves on stage. TeeJay offers up his verse and is clearly emotional as he recalls their good times while expressing dismay that now he’s had to look at his friend’s grave.

A white candle, probably symbolic of the soul that once was alive, burns as he continues to share his pain through the music.

Uptoplee adds in a haunting tone: “Grimmy boss gwan rest in peace,” as the beat exudes the pain that the camp feel.

Throughout the video, several live clips of Grimmy are shown, and they all show him in a happy mood enjoying life while he had it.

“I don’t know but I’ve been told I’m gonna see you again. Life goes on but stories untold,” she sings in the chorus before they go on to honor Afroman, the other victim of the shooting.

At one point in the video, the Uptop Boss stops singing to express himself and says that he knows that they are now in a better place. He repeats: “To the thugs mansion.” The video ends with the candle blowing out.

It truly must be a difficult topic for TeeJay to take on as he only delivers one verse in the song, but it seems he felt compelled to immortalize his friends in the video.

Fans also expressed their hurt at the loss of Grimmy and Afro Man as they took to the comments to make their feelings known.

This fan said: “Rest up Jordon # bro snow whole uptop whole Westmoreland still a gwan wul it bro,” and this fan added: “When mi hear this song, Tears come a mi eyes same time, My condolences, Rip Grimmy boss.”

The Romeich family has been having a tough time with losing close members as Shenseea also recently lost her mom, and they must still be feeling the pain from losing such instrumental members of their camp.

