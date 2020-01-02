Lifestyle: A Look at Prime Minister Andrew Holness House, Located in Beverly Hills

Check out these views from outside of Jamaica’s prime minister Andrew Holness’s house, located in Beverly Hills, St. Andrew Jamaica.

See Andrew and his Wife Juliet Holness’s house while under construction below! They build the house while Andrew was leader of the opposition(JLP) before he turned prime minister of Jamaica.

At the time of its construction, there were many uproars amongst politicians with regards to the size of the house and the time he chose to build it, Holness responded to negative comments stating “I would want every hardworking Jamaican to be successful. I preach shared prosperity, not shared poverty. So for every Jamaican who is building your dream, keep on building and ignore the haters,” he said..

One person commented “Being a politician pays very well PM estimated NET WORTH 30 MILLION US DOLLARS GO FIGURE.”, While another said “Simply beautiful…”.

