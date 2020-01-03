Students got Bloody Beating in St. Thomas by Teachers

Reports from TVJ News states that two boys from a St. Thomas high school were beaten badly on two separate occasions by two different teachers, first at school, then on a bus.

These altercations took place after the boys failed to removed chars on Jamaica day, it’s stated that the boys removed some of the chairs but did not remove others, an argument developed, then the physical altercations.

The teachers are still at the school however the two 16-year-old male students have been transferred to another school.

The matter is set to be dealt with in court November 2020, One of the student’s mother thinks that date is too far hence she is asking for the minister of education to get involved as she seeks justice.

