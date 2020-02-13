Life Pak Wellness Pain Clinic

Pain is a signal in your nervous system that something is going wrong. It is an unpleasant feeling, such as a prick, tingle, sting, burn, or ache. Pain may be sharp or dull, constant or intermittent (comes and goes). There are different types of pain:

· Acute pain often starts suddenly and resolves in a short time ie, 3- 6 months for pain to resolve

· Chronic pain lasts for a long period of time ie, more than 6 months

· Breakthrough pain – returns despite treatment or may be in increase in the intensity of the chronic pain. This pain usually lasts for a long time.

At Life Pak Wellness Centre there are natural therapies for all types of pain. Every Thursday of each month Life Pak Wellness Centre offers a PAIN CLINIC. The most common types of pain that we treat are

1. Muscle pain or soft tissue pain- caused mainly by wear, tear or strain of the muscle or soft tissue

2. Nerve pain – as a result of diabetes, poor circulation, cervical spondylosis (neck arthritis), other nerve problems

3. Bone problems- osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis

4. Back pain – due to muscle problems, slipped discs or disc disease, spinal problems\

TREATMENT

Pain is not something to suffer with or suffer through. Painkiller medications do not solve pain. Instead, they try to diminish or hide the pain so that the person is more comfortable. Not all pain require painkiller medications. Massages, elevation, rest, ice, compression can resolve certain pain. There are also more advanced therapies available to treat pain. Seek professional help early for best results.

Life Pak Wellness Centre is located at 92 Barnett Street, upstairs J&J Pharmacy, 4th floor in Montego Bay. Life Pak Wellness Centre is a one stop medical centre that offers a wide range of General and Naturopathic medical services. At Life Pak Wellness Centre they have one of the best general surgeon and physician in Jamaica. The doctor is very knowledgeable and empathetic and ensures that all your medical and emotional needs are taken care of promptly and efficiently. The centre also offers a world-class Naturopathic Consultant i.e. a medical specialist in natural and herbal medicine. There are only a few persons in Jamaica who are trained and certified in this field.

The centre provides care in a friendly and comfortable environment with caring and compassionate staff. The centre is open 7 days per week and closes late in the night. There are also overnight emergency response and home visit services available.

There is a wide range of medical services for all acute and chronic medical conditions. The centre operates on the belief that the body heals itself. Treatments include pharmaceutical medications, diet plans, exercise advise, emotional and stress relief advice and natural and herbal medicines as required. They treat you as an individual and will ensure that you receive the best treatment plan available to fit your needs and your budget.

We have a number of clinics

Monday – Digestive Health Clinic – focuses on treating stomach and digestion issues

Tuesday – Cancer Clinic- Natural and Herbal medicine and dietary advice for persons with Cancer

Wednesday- Menopause Clinic- Treatment and education for menopause symptoms

Thursday – Pain Clinic- For pain in back, joints, muscles or bones. Also treatment for nerve pain

Saturday – Men’s Health Clinic- Treatment for erection problems, prostate problems, low sperm count and other issues that affect men

Opening Hours

OPEN EVERY DAY

Mon- Thurs 9 am to 9 pm

Fri 9 am to 5 pm

Sat 9am to 9 pm

Sun 10 am to 5 pm

For appointments, please contact us at (876)582-2829, (876)326-8071.

