Life Pak Wellness Smoothies

Life Pak Wellness Centre recommends a diet that is both healthy and fun. We offer exciting smoothies that quench the thirst and are very nutritional. Smoothies are affordable and made to order. Some of our most sought after smoothies are:

Beauty and the Beast- Made with secret ingredients, this fierce combination of natural products is meant to enhance your stamina and sexual performance.

Green Power- A blend of green vegetables intended to rejuvenate and vitalize the body. Made with barley grass, wheat grass, spirulina, alfalfa leaf, moringa leaf, kelp, orange peel, beet root, dandelion leaf, spinach leaf, chlorella, wheat grass juice, dulse leaf, and lemon peel.

Energy Punch – 12 different grains to recharge the body and stimulate the senses. Made with an assortment of rye, sesame seeds, flaxseed, sunflower seed, Sorghum, Rice, Wheat, Buckwheat, Corn, Barley, Millet, and Oats.

Tropical Bliss –A refreshing blend of fruit in season to kick-start your day

