Four Shot to Death in Maxfield Avenue Area

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Heavy security presence has been deployed along sections of Maxfield Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, in St Andrew, following a barrage of shootings which occurred last night into this morning, Thursday, February 13.

There were at least four fatalities in the Maxfield Avenue area of St Andrew between Wednesday night and this morning.

Police investigators were kept busy as homicides were recorded along Anthony Road, Dillion Avenue, 70 Maxfield Avenue and an area called Rome.

In one of the incidents, a man was found dead in a yard with his hands bounded and gunshot wounds to his upper body. more update later