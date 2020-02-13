Four Shot to Death in Maxfield Avenue Area

Four Shot to Death in Maxfield Avenue Area
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Heavy security presence has been deployed along sections of Maxfield Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, in St Andrew, following a barrage of shootings which occurred last night into this morning, Thursday, February 13.

There were at least four fatalities in the Maxfield Avenue area of St Andrew between Wednesday night and this morning.

Police investigators were kept busy as homicides were recorded along Anthony Road, Dillion Avenue, 70 Maxfield Avenue and an area called Rome.

In one of the incidents, a man was found dead in a yard with his hands bounded and gunshot wounds to his upper body. more update later

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Usain Bolt the retired legendary sprinter
Usain Bolt the retired legendary sprinter
Four Shot to Death in Maxfield Avenue Area
Four Shot to Death in Maxfield Avenue Area
Life Pak Wellness Pain Clinic
Life Pak Wellness Pain Clinic
Life Pak Wellness Smoothies
Life Pak Wellness Smoothies
Five Shot, One Dead, As Gunmen Shoot Up Stony Hill, in St Andrew
Five Shot, One Dead, As Gunmen Shoot Up Stony Hill, in St Andrew
Man Shot and Killed in Half Way Tree
Man Shot and Killed in Half Way Tree
Drive-By Shooting on Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew
Drive-By Shooting on Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew
Man Arrested and Charged for Illegal Gun in Grange Pen, St James
Man Arrested and Charged for Illegal Gun in Grange Pen, St James
Armed Robber Fatally Shot by Licensed Firearm Holder, in St Thomas
Armed Robber Fatally Shot by Licensed Firearm Holder, in St Thomas
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....