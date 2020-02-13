Usain Bolt the retired legendary sprinter

Jamaica News: McKoy’s News recaps at the greatest runs ever seen and records broken by the fastest human alive, Usain Bolt.
Bolt first marked himself as a track prodigy at the 2002 World Junior Championships. The raced had a crowd of 36,000 in Jamaica’s National Stadium in Kingston. Bolt was just 15 years old at the time— won a gold medal in the 200 meters and became the youngest male ever to win in any events at the World Junior Championship.
At the age of 16, Bolt changed the Junior (age 19 and under) 200-meter world record to 20.13 sec. Then he ran the event at 17 in 19.93 sec, becoming the first teenager to break 20 seconds in the race. However, he was hampered by a hamstring injury that caused him to fail with advancing beyond the 200-meter heats at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. He was later placed last in the 2005 world track-and-field championships final.
At 6 feet 5 inches 1.96 meters, Bolt defied the conventional wisdom that very tall sprinters are disadvantaged as fast starters. In 2007, he appeared newly dedicated to his training before earning a silver medal in the 200 meters at the world championships. He also persuaded his coach to let him try the 100 meters, and he ran 10.03 sec in his first professional race at the distance.
On May 3, 2008, he decreased his best time to 9.76 sec, the world’s second-fastest mark. Four weeks later in New York City, Bolt broke the world record, running 9.72 sec to defeat world champion Tyson Gay. The commentator reported, “And a fair start, Asaph Powell, Usain Bolt is also out well, here! They come down the track, Usain Bolt!! Sprinting ahead, winning by daylight and setting a world record 9.68 the win was okay, new world record, how easy was that?”
In Beijing 2008 Olympics the world witnessed a lightning dash across the 100m sprint track, Usain Bolt made it look easy running with an untied shoelace No one has never seen an athlete won a gold medal at the Olympics while celebrating and breaking the world record until 2008 Beijing
This is when he blew the world away for the first time, on the biggest stage of all many was in shock of how he pulled up to celebrate before he won the race and break the world record. They were even saying what if he never stops running, what would be the outcome of the world record? Questions that could only answer by the ‘Man himself’ in no doubt this was the biggest race of his life
Bolt’s reaction to the race was priceless
When asking about the record he said he wasn’t worried about the world record, he only wanted to win an Olympic Gold medal he said that he is happy that he had won
The 100m wasn’t the only record he set at the Beijing stage 2008 the 200m was broken but only by a small margin the original record was 19.32 the new record that time was 19.31
The 4x100m men relay was excellent the team broke the original record 37.40 and set a new one 37.10
Usain Bolt leaves Beijing with 3 records broken and 3 gold medals, However, a failed drug test by one of his 4 × 100 teammates led to Bolt’s having his gold medal in that event stripped.
It wasn’t over for the sprint legend here comes IAAF World Championships in Berlin 2009 a tough match up with a lot of great sprinters, but they were no match he broke the record by just taking 0.11 seconds off his 100m world record, taking it down to 9.58 and set a new 200m world record of 19.19. Both times are yet to be beaten.
The only major title that eluded by Bolt after Beijing 2008 was the 100m at the 2011 Worlds in Daegu, where he was disqualified for a false start in the final. Despite failing to medal in his signature race, Bolt recovered to capture golds in the 200 meters and the 4 × 100-meter relays, helping to set a new world record in the latter event.
At the 2012 Olympics in London, Bolt defended his titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter events. Savoring the atmosphere in the British capital, Bolt said: “What I liked about London was the crowd. For me, it was the energy, and surprisingly the stadium was always full, no matter what time of day. I came out for the heats of the 100m, which was early, and it was ram-packed of people. It was a great reception. It was a wonderful experience.”
Bolt drew on that energy to retain the 100m, 200m and 4x100m titles, and the Jamaican star linking up with Frater, Carter and Yohan Blake in the last of those three events to run 36.84, yet another world record. Reflecting on his unprecedented second “triple”, he said: “There was a little bit more pressure, but it didn’t bother me as much. But there was a different expectation from me. I went out there just to show the world that I could do it again. That was my focus and I got it done, so it was good. It was a long season but I accomplished what I came to London to do. I’m very proud of myself.”
Further world championship triples came at Moscow in 2013 and Beijing in 2015, taking his collection of world titles to a staggering 11, more than any other athlete. In collecting his massive array of golds, the Jamaican made his signature “Shh” gesture and “Lightning Bolt” celebration pose a familiar sight at arenas all over the world.
He cemented his role as the best sprinter in history at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games, the Jamaican superstar had to dig deeper than ever, coming from behind in the last 50 meters to win the 100m in a time of 9.81 and then grimacing as he crossed the line in the 200m in 19.78, his slowest time in a major championship. “I don’t know about the 200m in the future,” he said afterward. “Next year at the World Championships it will likely just be the 100m, even though my coach keeps trying to convince me otherwise. But personally, for me, I think this is the last time I will run the 200m. I wasn’t happy with the time and my body did not respond down the straight. But I’m getting older, so I am pleased to get the gold medal.”
After winning the 4x100m title in Brazil with Asafa Powell, Nickel Ashmeade and Blake to make it nine Olympic golds out of nine, Bolt confirmed that he had made his last appearance at the Games and that the 2017 World Championships in London would be his swansong as an athlete. Explaining the recipe for his success, he said: “its hard work, sweat, and sacrifice. I’ve sacrificed so much throughout the season, throughout the years. I’ve been through so much. I knew this moment would come. I’ve got mixed feelings about it. I don’t have the words to describe my three trebles. I’m going to miss this sport and I’m going to miss the Games because it’s the biggest event possible for any athlete. But I’ve proven that I’m the greatest in this sport and, for me, its mission accomplished.”
Usain Bolt enhanced his already legendary Olympic status with an unprecedented third consecutive 100m, 200m, and 4x100m triple at Rio 2016, a feat that may well never be repeated. The holder of the world records at all three distances and an 11-time world champion, the Jamaican star bid farewell to the Olympic stage by celebrating his 30th birthday on the day of the Closing The ceremony of the Rio Games.
Jevauhani Nelson – News Reporter