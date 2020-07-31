LHHATL Star Spice Enjoys Pre-Birthday Turn Up With Ce’Cile, Pamputtae, And More

It was all fun and excitement for Spice as her friends hosted a pre-birthday dinner and welcome home party for her at Living Room Bar and Dining, located in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta star and Queen of Dancehall, having been in Atlanta for roughly three months, was elated at the reception she received. When Spice entered the venue, there were screams of “surprise.” The singer was clearly shocked and was all smiles when she immediately started to dance to Dumpling Remix by Stylo G featuring herself and Sean Paul. That particular song has approximately 33 million views on YouTube.

Grace “Spice” Hamilton took to Instagram to express her gratitude. “Haven’t been home for 3 months and my close friends and family greeted me with a surprise pre-birthday welcome home @livingroom_baranddining of course I cried, I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH.”

The venue was beautifully decorated with blue and white balloons with gold streamers. The dishes were nicely branded with a photo of her face. Everyone was in a celebration mood as they hugged, sang, and even danced to many of Spice’s top songs such as Romantic Mood.

However, Spice, not to be outdone, took to the dance floor and twerked to Cool It Down as her friends, including singer Ce’Cile cheered her on.

“Me naw lie me feel good, me feel special. No, me birthday weekend a gwane!” Spice expressed.

Richie Feelings and Hotta Rice came in for ribbing from the Dancehall Queen, in another video, where she caught them eating off of the decorated plates. “Unuh Dweet…Hotta rise yuh dip the gravy inna Spice and eat it… that you and Richie duh,” she joked.

Born August 6, 1982, Spice has been making waves on the dancehall scene from the year 2000 with popular hits such as ‘Ramping Shop,’ ‘Fight over man, ‘Back Bend,’ ‘Jim Screechy,’ ‘Suh Me like it,’ ‘Gum’ and the controversial ‘Black Hypocrisy.’

Her fans were not to be left out, and they too took to Instagram expressing birthday greetings to one of dancehall’s most revolutionary female icon.

“Happy birthday good gal I pray the lord with continue blessing you to live to see many more days like today enjoy to the fullest,” said one fan.

