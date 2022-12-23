Lascelle Foster Missing, from Manchester

Lascelle Foster Missing: Lascelle Foster, retiree of Maidstone District, Manchester has been missing since Thursday, December 22.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.
Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Foster was last seen in Washington Gardens, Kingston. At the time he went missing, he was seen wearing a black hat, black t-shirt, black sweat pants, and a pair of sneakers. All attempts to contact Foster have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lascelle Foster is asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.