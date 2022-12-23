Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Denham Town, Kingston

Firearm and Ammunition Seized: One man was arrested in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition at the intersection of Bread Lane and Charles Street, Kingston 14 on Tuesday, December 20.
Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 9:10 p.m., while lawmen were on patrol, a man was seen who aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol & six .38 rounds of ammunition were seized.
He was taken into custody however his identity is being withheld at this time.
Investigations are ongoing.