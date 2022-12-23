Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Denham Town, Kingston

Leave a Comment / By / December 23, 2022

Firearm and Ammunition Seized: One man was arrested in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition at the intersection of Bread Lane and Charles Street, Kingston 14 on Tuesday, December 20.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 9:10 p.m., while lawmen were on patrol, a man was seen who aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol & six .38 rounds of ammunition were seized.

He was taken into custody however his identity is being withheld at this time.
Investigations are ongoing.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: