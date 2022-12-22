Rhemii Ice for Boombox Friday

Fastly rising singjay, Rhemii Ice, is shaping up to be the next major breakout artiste from Montego Bay and Western Jamaica, by extension.
The female entertainer has been gaining popularity in the local music circuit in recent times due to several hot singles under the Top M Recording Label. Among her top releases include ‘Nuh Frighten’, ‘As A Broke Gal’, ‘No Love For Free’, and much hyped and widely juggled ‘24 Hours’.
Having partnered with Top M Recording Label, Rhemii Ice’s musical career is shaping up to take flight in 2023, which she anticipates as her breakout year. Additionally, her image is equally admired by her fans who often speak of her unique hairstyle that is “long and colorful.”
The artiste, however, continues to put in the hard work even in the Yuletide Season where she will make a special guest appearance this Friday, December 23, at the weekly Boombox party event held at the Solace Restaurant located at Queens Drive in Montego Bay.
Last week, she created an impact at the Mello FM Road show at the Harmony Beach Park in the Second City.
For bookings and inquiries contact 1-876-353-1389.
Alan Lewin