Two Men Slapped with Breaches of the Firearms Act in St. Catherine

A team of officers assigned to the Specialized Operations Branch seized two illegal firearms and arrested and charged two men on West Henderson Boulevard, Portmore, St. Catherine on Thursday, December 23.
Charged with Unauthorized Possession of Firearm and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition are; 21-year-old Hakeem Campbell otherwise called ‘Biggs’, of Grants pen Avenue, Kingston 8, and 18-year-old Nasean Bryan otherwise called ‘Sean’, of Anglin Avenue in Newland District, Portmore, St. Catherine.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 5:45 p.m., the team was on operation in the area.
Both men were seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions. They were accosted and searched; one Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eighteen 9mm rounds was taken from Campbell’s waistband, while one Smith and Wesson revolver with six .38 cartridges taken from a black knapsack that Bryan was carrying. Both men were subsequently charged.
Their court date is being arranged.