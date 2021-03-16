LA Lakers Beat Golden State Warriors 128-97

LeBron James recorded the 98th triple-double of his career as the Los Angeles Lakers eased to a 128-97 win over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Monday, March 15.

Montrezl Harrell scored 15 of his team-high 27 points as the Lakers pulled away in the second quarter to win the season series with the Warriors 2-1.

The team that won the last six series between the division rivals went on to reach the NBA Finals, winning four.

James had 22 points and is fifth on the NBA’s all-time list for triple-doubles.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points to lead the Warriors, who were coming off an impressive home win over the Utah Jazz a day earlier but suffered their fifth loss in six games.

The Lakers (26-13) are narrowly behind the Phoenix Suns near the top of the Pacific division while the Warriors are 20-20 and the Jazz has the NBA’s best record of 28-10.

