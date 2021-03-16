Murray Granted Miami Open Wildcard for 2021 Event

Britain’s former champion Andy Murray has been awarded a wildcard for this month’s Miami Open, tournament organisers said on Monday, March 15.

The former world number one, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is a two-time Miami Open champion having won the title in 2009 and 2013.

Murray, 33, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 33-year-old Briton’s earlier this month, Murray was knocked out in the second round of the Rotterdam Open by world number eight Andrey Rublev after also receiving a wildcard. He then decided to sit out this week’s Dubai Championships after his wife gave birth to their fourth child.

The Miami Open, which will feature 74 of the top 77 ranked men, is scheduled to run from March 22-April 4.