Kiprich Represents for Ambitious Women in ‘Na Nah’ Music Video

Dancehall Veteran Kiprich has released a new audio & video combination in defense of all ambitious women throughout the world.
The single ‘Na Nah,’ a joint production venture between So Focus Music and Selector Boom Boom led World Team productions.
The compilation features tracks such as; Squash’s ‘Foot,’ 450’s ‘Mood Vibes,’ Iwaata’s ‘In and Out’ and Roze Don’s ‘Ketch E Bounce’
The now viral track, by many is considered as ‘having a nice ring to it,’ especially to the vast amount of income seeking females.
Kippo can be heard telling women to demand financial compensation or financial respect, in exchange for any favors asked of them by their significant other or sneaky link.
Kiprich sings,
“Don’t hitch! Give you gyal money not chat … Na Nah! Na Nah! Nah gi you money fi you hair buy back!”
Watch Full Music video below.
url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgccAsKbG4A
More Music
Versatile lyricist Kiprich has teamed up with the melodious musical sensation D’yani to deliver ‘Gyalis Astrology’, which was released approx. eight months and has been added to numerous playlists locally and internationally and surpassed a million views on the official music video.
The trending hit track, released through Sofocus Ent, speaks to personality traits of various signs under the zodiac and images the interaction between each artiste and females who fall under the sign.
The song also celebrates each sign and the desirable or not so desirable traits of each sign while confirming they would get along with all.
Kiprich, born Marlon Plunkett, is excited at the release of the project. He said he’s honoured to have collaborated with rising talent D’yani.
Sofocus Ent believed the sound of the artistes compliments the track excellently and deliver the punch the industry needs right now.
“It’s a great fusion working with Kiprich and the team on this track, and with our combined vocals it’s a slam dunk and we are very proud of the finished product,” D’yani said.
Stream music Video Below.
url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31ss7lYvqk8
‘Gyalis Astrology’ is distributed by RhythmZZ Digital Distribution and is now available for streaming and purchase worldwide on all major distribution platforms.