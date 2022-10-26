Jamaican Theatre Icon Leonie Forbes is Dead

Leonie Forbes OD, a renowned Jamaican actress, broadcaster, and producer, has died.
The 85-year-old icon passed away on Tuesday, October 25, at hospital.
Forbes is well-known for her decades-long commitment to theatre, radio, and television.
In 1980, she was given the Order of Distinction.
She has performed in films such as ‘Children of Babylon,’ ‘Club Paradise,’ and ‘Milk and Honey’ and has played key roles in twelve pantomimes.
Forbes also co-wrote The Re-Entry into Sound with Alma Mock Yen, which is a standard text used to train broadcasters throughout the Caribbean.