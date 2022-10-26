Sagicor Bank Employees Implicated in Multi-Million Dollar Fraud

Two Sagicor Bank employees have been charged following the discovery of a multimillion-dollar fraud at the financial institution.

Assistant Police Commissioner, the head of the police’s Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Division, Anthony McLaughlin, said that the names will be made public when the case goes to court.

This is the most recent case of fraud discovered at a local financial institution.

In July, National Commercial Bank retail assistance officer Arsenio Johnson was charged with larceny as a servant and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act and Cybercrimes Act for allegedly robbing the bank of at least $5.8 million.

More information will be forthcoming.

