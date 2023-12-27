Sixty-four-year-old Richard Hendricks of Fernandez Avenue, Kingston 2
has been missing since Monday, December 25.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 180 centimetres (6 feet) tall.
Reports from the Rollington Town Police are that about 2:30 p.m., Hendricks was last seen at
home wearing a red-and-white shirt, grey sweat pants and a pair of black slippers. He has not been
heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Richard Hendricks is being asked to contact the Rollington
Town Police at 876-922-2693, the Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Kingston man Missing
