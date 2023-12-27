Twenty-five-year-old Chevan Walters has been charged with Larceny of
Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Malicious Destruction of Property in relation to
the theft of a motorcycle at a plaza in Linstead, St. Catherine, on Sunday, December 24.
Reports from the Linstead Police are that about 3:00 p.m., a man securely parked and locked his
motorcycle at the plaza and went to conduct business. Upon his return, he discovered that his
motorcycle was missing. A short time later, he saw Walters driving his motorcycle in Bog Walk
and made an alarm. While attempting to escape, Walters lost control of the motorcycle and fell,
damaging it. Walters was accosted, taken into custody, and the charges laid against him.
Walters is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Linstead Parish Court on Wednesday,January
10.
Man Charged Following Motocycle Theft
