A HighAlert has been activated for 10-year-old Dontae Williams of Guys
Hill, St.Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, December 22.
He is of dark complexion and medium build.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 5:30 p.m., Dontae was last seen at the
Stratmore Gradens Children’s home wearing dark blue shirt, brown pants and a pair of black
slippers. All efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dontae Williams is being asked to contact the Spanish Town
Police at 876-984-2305, the Police 119 Emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Dontae was available at the time of this publication.
10-year-old Dontae Williams Missing From,St. Catherine
A HighAlert has been activated for 10-year-old Dontae Williams of Guys