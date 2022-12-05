Kingston Man Charged for Breaches of the Firearms Act

Kingston Man Charged: Twenty-four-year-old Rickoy Bygrave of South Plum Lane, Kingston 11 was arrested and charged following a firearm seizure in the parish on Sunday, December 04.
Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that about 10:00 a.m., lawmen were patrolling the Olympic Gardens community when Bygrave was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and one Tanfoglio 9mm pistol containing ten 9mm cartridges was removed from his waistband.
Bygrave was subsequently taken into custody and charged for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.
His court date is being finalized.