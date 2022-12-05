Alkaline ‘The Ripple EFFX’ EP Dominates Charts Ahead of Release.

Miami, Florida (SHUZZR) – After announcing his upcoming EP titled The Ripple EFFX, Alkaline already sees tremendous initial global success across several streaming platforms.
Just days before its official release, fans actively ensure the artiste’s dominance on the charts through presale purchases, positioning the act to either tie or surpass his prior records. The Ripple EFFX EP, currently available for preorder on all digital service platforms, has peaked at #1 on Amazon International Releases charts and #10 on iTunes all-genres pre-order charts in the U.S.
With the momentum growing, the project currently sits at #1 on Amazon Best Sellers in Reggae and #19 on Amazon Hot New Releases in Albums. No stranger to topping the charts, Alkaline reigned at the top of the streaming charts for several years, coupled with the current trend, places his upcoming release off to an impressive debut.
“The Fans are at the core of everything we do, and we are grateful for their continuous support. We have so much more in store, and everything will be revealed in time,” states Kereena Beckford, Alkaline’s Manager.
Released visuals for the Alkaline single “Profile,” paired with the EP announcement, have amassed approximately half a million views and steadily rising. Alkaline YouTube subscribers have surpassed 2 million, demonstrating and cementing his dominance in the genre.
With impressive streaming numbers under his belt, the artiste is one of the few, if not the only, to move substantial pure sales in a genre and industry where streaming is at the forefront. The project, set for release on December 9th, 2022, just hours before his appearance at Grammy-nominated artiste’s Mavado birthday celebration, is a concert expected to be filled with epic performances.