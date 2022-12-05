Man Killed in Fatal Collision on Washington Boulevard

Fatal Collision on Washington Boulevard: A man identified only as Trevor White was killed in a vehicular crash at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Molynes Road, Kingston 20 on Sunday, December 4.
Reports are that about 5:45 a.m., the driver of a Ford motor truck was travelling westerly along the roadway when he felt an impact to his vehicle. The driver subsequently pulled off the roadway and realized that he had hit an individual. The Duhaney Park Police were called.
The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver was breathalyzed and the motor vehicle seized. He was also warned for prosecution.
Investigation continues.