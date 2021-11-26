Khanice Jackson’s Alleged Killer Further Remanded

50-year-old Robert Fowler, the St Catherine mechanic accused of murdering Khanice Jackson, a 20-year-old accounting clerk, was remanded in custody this morning when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court by Zoom.

Justice Vinette Graham-Allen has ordered that the defendant return to court on February 23, 2022.

Throughout this morning’s hearing, the court was informed that the case file is nearly complete, but the communication forensic and cybercrime division report is still pending.

The forensic DNA report and biological data were submitted this morning and will be made available to the defence on or before December 20.

Jackson, a resident of Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine, was discovered dead in an open lot near the Portmore Fishing Village on March 26, two days after she had been reported missing.

Fowler was arrested and charged after allegedly confessing.

Police believe Fowler lured the woman to his home by claiming he had left one of his tools behind.

An altercation allegedly occurred with Jackson while she was there, and he strangled her with a rope.

Among the items discovered at Fowler’s home were a handbag thought to be Jackson’s and her bank card.

According to police, Fowler would drive Jackson to work on occasions, however, they only shared a platonic relationship.