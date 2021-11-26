Khanice Jackson’s Alleged Killer Further Remanded

50-year-old Robert Fowler, the St Catherine mechanic accused of murdering Khanice Jackson, a 20-year-old accounting clerk, was remanded in custody this morning when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court by Zoom.

Justice Vinette Graham-Allen has ordered that the defendant return to  court on February 23, 2022.

Throughout this morning’s hearing, the court was informed that the case file is nearly complete, but the communication forensic and cybercrime division report is still pending.

The forensic DNA report and biological data were submitted this morning and will be made available to the defence on or before December 20.

Jackson, a resident of Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine, was discovered dead in an open lot near the Portmore Fishing Village on March 26, two days after she had been reported missing.

Fowler was arrested and charged after allegedly confessing.

Police believe Fowler lured the woman to his home by claiming he had left one of his tools behind.

An altercation allegedly occurred with Jackson while she was there, and he strangled her with a rope.

Among the items discovered at Fowler’s home were a handbag thought to be Jackson’s and her bank card.

According to police, Fowler would drive Jackson to work on occasions, however, they only shared a platonic relationship.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com