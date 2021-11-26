Cop Charged after Assaulting Man at Bar in Clarendon

A judge in Clarendon ordered mediation in an assault case involving a police detective today.

Detective Constable Omar Davy appeared in May Pen Parish Court on charges of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Davy was charged following an inquiry by the Independent Commission of Investigations and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to an assault on a man on March 24, 2014 at a bar in Mocho, Clarendon.

Davy allegedly questioned and searched the complainant, and it is alleged that the complainant was then beaten, causing his upper incisor tooth to be displaced. The injuries sustained required medical attention.

The allegations were heard today by parish judge Dale Staple, who referred the case to the Restorative Justice Centre for mediation.

Both parties came to an agreement.

The cop is scheduled to appear in court again on January 31, 2022.