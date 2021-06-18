Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw signs Manchester City on a three-year contract

Manchester City announces that it has sign Jamaican sticker Khadija Shaw on a three-year deal.

Shaw announced last week that she was leaving French League side Bordeaux after two seasons.

The 24-year-old, Jamaican affectionately known as ‘Bunny’, will move to the Academy Stadium at the start of July following the conclusion of her current contract with Division 1 Feminine side Bordeaux, subject to a work visa and international clearance.

Ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season, the forward will make her first move into the English game, having signed a contract until the summer of 2024, and will don the #21 shirt.

Shaw was Division 1 Feminine’s top scorer during the 2020-21 season, scoring 22 goals.

Born in Spanish Town, Jamaica, Shaw’s foray into the game started with Eastern Florida State College Titans where she earned NSCAA first-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honours in 2016.

Shaw was part of the Jamaica squad that was the first Caribbean nation to qualify for a World Cup.

