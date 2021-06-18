JOA cancelled Jamaica’s Pre-Olympic camp scheduled for Tottori

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), in a statement announced that a decision has been taken to cancel the country’s pre-Olympic Games camp which had been scheduled for next month in the prefecture of Tottori, Japan.

In a communication to the JOA, the Tottori Prefectural Government stated that “due to the spread of Covid-19, the Japanese Government is imposing strict measures on all local governments hosting the pre-Games camp, which are unprecedented and treated as “abnormal circumstances.”

The communication further stated that “although the current COVID-19 situation in Tottori Prefecture is not as serious as in other regions, the increasing cases of highly infectious mutant variants and the ongoing state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures are raising public sentiments nationwide, which has also increased concerns locally among citizens, healthcare providers, and health authorities with regards to hosting the pre-Games camp.”

It also stated that the JOA and the Tottori Prefectural Government regret the cancellation of the camp, but mutually accept that the unprecedented circumstances created by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Government of Japan to adopt stringent measures in the interest of public safety.