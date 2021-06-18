Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon 2021

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Following withdrawal from the French Open in May Japan’s Naomi Osaka will not play at Wimbledon this year but is planning to return in time for the Tokyo Olympics.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will spend time with friends and family.

At the time, Osaka, 23, said she would be taking a break from tennis after experiencing depression and anxiety.

The world number two says she is “excited to play in front of her home fans” in Tokyo.

Osaka was fined $15,000 (£10,570) for not taking part in a news conference following her first-round match at Roland Garros.

Grand Slam organisers said she could face expulsion from the tournament should she refuse to take part in media duties.

Osaka player withdrew from the tournament the following day, saying she needed to “protect her mental health”.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....