Man Murdered in St Catherine while Repairing His New Shop

A St Catherine man who traveled from his home to Johnson Pen community to repair a shop which he had just rented, was ambushed and shot to death by armed men, on Wednesday, June 16.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Nicardo Campbell

Reports by the police are that shortly after 2:30 pm, Campbell went to the community to carry out repairs on a grocery shop which he had rented, when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun.

The gunman opened fire hitting Campbell multiple times before making his escape in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Campbell was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.