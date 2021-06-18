Man Murdered in St Catherine while Repairing His New Shop

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A St Catherine man who traveled from his home to Johnson Pen community to repair a shop which he had just rented, was ambushed and shot to death by armed men, on Wednesday, June 16.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Nicardo Campbell

Reports by the police are that shortly after 2:30 pm, Campbell went to the community to carry out repairs on a grocery shop which he had rented, when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun.

The gunman opened fire hitting Campbell multiple times before making his escape in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Campbell was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....