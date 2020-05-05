KC Wayne Pinnock Sign to University of Tennessee

Kingston College (KC) Wayne Pinnock moving to the University of Tennessee this summer. Pinnock the outstanding long jumper and 110-metres hurdles who was champion at both events at 2019 edition of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships.

Pinnock, who won long jump bronze for Jamaica at the Tampere 2018, World U20 Championships accepted a track and field scholarship with University of Tennessee earlier this week.

The 19-year-old beat Dejour Russell of Calabar High and his champs Class 1 record, which he left at 13.06 seconds in 2019.

The KC hero has a personal best of 8.05 metres in the long jumped. Pinnock is the 4th best all-time in the 110 metres hurdles.

Pinnock this year had his sights set on becoming the first local high school athlete to qualify for the Olympics since Bobbi-Gaye Wilkins competed in the heats of women’s 4x400m in 2008 in Beijing.

The Olympic qualifying distance for the long jump is 8.22 metres and Pinnock was expected to achieve that mark based on his 2019 season.