Jamaican Dustin Brown Play Closed Doors Tennis Exhibition Amid Covid-19

Jamaican-German professional tennis player Dustin Brown was in action on Friday, May 1, 2020, as professional tennis return to court during the Coronavirus Pandemic as Brown took part in the Tennis Point Exhibition Series in Germany.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tours have seen all tournaments through to mid-July postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The matches were played without any spectators, line judges and ball kids and there were no handshakes after the match; all of which the former Jamaica representative admitted felt ‘surreal’

The dreadlocked brought the Wimbledon Centre Court crowd to their feet with a stunning win over Rafael Nadal five years ago, his flamboyant game-winning a legion of fans.

Nevertheless, the 239th-ranked headliner won both of his matches, against Werner (who reached a career-high No. 482 in 2015) and Constantin Schmitz (currently the ATP No. 614) in straight sets.