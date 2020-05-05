Zuse Reggae Trap Star

Reggae Trap Artist Zuse is back with his sophomore production and is ready to kick the music door wide open. The Alpha of the new genre. Zuse has always been hailed as the creator and founder of Reggae Trap. Zuse is known for putting up numbers and let’s be clear he has a track record of collaborating with the Rap elites in the Industry. There have been hits with giants such as Kevin Gates, Post Malone and Hustle Gang.

Zuse is blessed to have an amazing team behind him and is championed by his older brother Roses.

Hailed in the ATL as a game-changer in the music game. TI has been extremely influential in Zuse’s earlier days in the industry and endorsed him and his talent.

Fast forward now to 2020. Zuse is back with some ground-shaking new singles that promise to dominate the airwaves and streaming platforms.

The latest single to drop in world star hip hop is “Retro” and only last week “Lose it” another scorching single debut on the same platform.

There’s nothing watered down or mediocre about Zuse’s image, sound or music and it’s obvious he will be one of the added fire elements that will be added to summer 2020.