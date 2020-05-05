American Sprinter Deajah Stevens Suspended in Doping Case

American sprinter Deajah Stevens, a Rio Olympic sprinter, and fellow Tokyo Olympic hopeful Gabby Thomas was provisionally suspended on Friday, May 1, 2020, for repeatedly being unavailable for drug-testing.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Stevens amassed three whereabouts violations in a year.

Stevens, won the U.S. national title in the 2oo metres in 2017 and was a finalist in the 200 metres at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic, and Thomas, the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships 200 metres runner-up with Harvard, had their cases referred to disciplinary tribunals.

Athletes are required to provide regular updates on their whereabouts to make it possible for anti-doping authorities to carry out surprise testing outside of competition.

A suspension for whereabouts failures means any combination of three missed drug tests and/or filing failures in a 12-month period. A filing failure could mean incorrectly filling out forms to tell drug testers where an athlete can be found, or not submitting quarterly forms at all.

Neither Stevens nor Thomas made the 2019 World Championships team.