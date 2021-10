Kanye West Legally Changes his name to Ye

Kanye West is now legally known as Ye, his longstanding nickname.

Back in August, Kanye West filed to change his name. Now, the paperwork has been approved.

Ye hinted at his eventual name change all the way back in 2018.

Also in 2018, Ye told the radio host Big Boy, “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible. The Rapper and Entrepreneur debuted a new haircut to announce his name change, via Instagram: