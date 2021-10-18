Mighty Diamonds; Lt. Stitchie Awarded the Order Of Distinction

Veteran Entertainer Lt. Stitchie has been awarded the Order Of Distinction today, for contribution to the Reggae and Dancehall music locally and internationally.

Stitchie who’s given name is Rev. Dr. Cleve Aman Laing, was awarded Order Of Distinction during today’s National Honours and Awards Ceremony.

Meanwhile, Donald ‘Tabby” Shaw, lead vocalist of the 1970s reggae group Mighty Diamonds was also awarded the Order Of Distinction for his contribution to music industry.

The late Fitzroy ‘Bunny” Simpson, one of the band’s harmonists was also awarded posthumously.

The honour of the Order of Distinction (OJ) may be conferred upon any citizen of Jamaica who renders outstanding and important services to Jamaica and upon any distinguished citizen of a country other than Jamaica (an honorary member).

The motto of the Order is “Distinction through Service”.

Photo of Donald ‘Tabby” Shaw