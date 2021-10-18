Mighty Diamonds; Lt. Stitchie Awarded the Order Of Distinction

Veteran Entertainer Lt. Stitchie has been awarded the Order Of Distinction today, for contribution to the Reggae and Dancehall music locally and internationally.

Stitchie who’s given name is Rev. Dr. Cleve Aman Laing, was awarded Order Of Distinction during today’s National Honours and Awards Ceremony.

Meanwhile, Donald ‘Tabby” Shaw, lead vocalist of the 1970s reggae group Mighty Diamonds was also awarded the Order Of Distinction for his contribution to music industry.

The late Fitzroy ‘Bunny” Simpson, one of the band’s harmonists was also awarded posthumously.

The honour of the Order of Distinction (OJ) may be conferred upon any citizen of Jamaica who renders outstanding and important services to Jamaica and upon any distinguished citizen of a country other than Jamaica (an honorary member).

The motto of the Order is “Distinction through Service”.

Photo of Donald ‘Tabby” Shaw

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com