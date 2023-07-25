TROPICSPIN MUSIC AND SONG COMPETITION WINNNER

Arawak Media and Caribbean Magazine Plus is pleased to announce the winner of the 2 nd Annual TropicSpin Music and Song Competition, Tymia “Renique” Fahie and her song “Liar.”

With corporate sponsors like Simplified Lending and Sun Oil Limited, this year’s TropicSpin Music and Song Competition was a huge success. Liar got the most votes on our platform after all the votes were tallied. No one else came close. We had entrants from Colombia, Jamaica, Trinidad and Grenada, just to name a few.

Tymia told Caribbean Magazine Plus: “The song was about a break up a friend of mine was going through, so I decided to put words to it.”

She has no idea how far the song will go because it is her first song, so she is just now
exploring her talent as an artist. “I’m working on recording more songs so people can see my talent,” she added.

You can watch the TropicSpin Music and Song Competition on the Caribbean Magazine Plus Facebook page and YouTube Page, CaribMag TV where you can see all of this year’s contestants.

 

