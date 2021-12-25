Justin Bieber Becomes First Artiste to cross 90 million monthly listeners On Spotify

Justin Bieber has become the first artist in Spotify history to cross 90 million monthly listeners on the streaming service.

According to Chart Data, the pop star has reached 91million listeners per month, with Spotify currently showing the figure to be 91,824,133

Ed Sheeran sits in the number two position with 80.5million listeners, while The Weeknd (78.1million), Ariana Grande (73.4million) and Dua Lipa (66.7million) round out the rest of the Top Five.

The rest of the Top 10 features Adele (66.2million), Coldplay (62.3million), Taylor Swift (60.7million), Elton John (60million) and Doja Cat (56.7million).

Bieber released his sixth studio album ‘Justice’ back in March; it spawned the singles ‘Holy’, ‘Lonely’, ‘Anyone’, ‘Hold On’, ‘Ghost’, and the global smash hit ‘Peaches’ featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. He followed this up with his ‘Freedom’ EP in April.