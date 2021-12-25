Justin Bieber Becomes First Artiste to cross 90 million monthly listeners On Spotify

Justin Bieber has become the first artist in Spotify history to cross 90 million monthly listeners on the streaming service.

According to Chart Data, the pop star has reached 91million listeners per month, with Spotify currently showing the figure to be 91,824,133

Ed Sheeran sits in the number two position with 80.5million listeners, while The Weeknd (78.1million), Ariana Grande (73.4million) and Dua Lipa (66.7million) round out the rest of the Top Five.

The rest of the Top 10 features Adele (66.2million), Coldplay (62.3million), Taylor Swift (60.7million), Elton John (60million) and Doja Cat (56.7million).

Bieber released his sixth studio album ‘Justice’ back in March; it spawned the singles ‘Holy’, ‘Lonely’, ‘Anyone’, ‘Hold On’, ‘Ghost’, and the global smash hit ‘Peaches’ featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. He followed this up with his ‘Freedom’ EP in April.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com