Jahshii & Others taken into Custody amid illegal Party in Clarendon

Fast rising dancehall artiste Jahshii is among several persons who were taken into police custody.

This, following the staging of an illegal party in Clarendon last night. Reports are that Jahshii image was used to promote the event, which was packed to capacity.

The Police had issued several warnings leading up to Christmas, reminding citizens that no permits will be issued this holiday due as part of covid protocols.

Jahshii rose to prominence with hits such as 25/8, Creme of the Crop, Keep Up and others.