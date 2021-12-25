Jahshii & Others taken into Custody amid illegal Party in Clarendon

Fast rising dancehall artiste Jahshii is among several persons who were taken into police custody.

This, following the staging of an illegal party in Clarendon last night. Reports are that Jahshii image was used to promote the event, which was packed to capacity.

The Police had issued several warnings leading up to Christmas, reminding citizens that no permits will be issued this holiday due as part of covid protocols.

Jahshii rose to prominence with hits such as 25/8, Creme of the Crop, Keep Up and others.

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com