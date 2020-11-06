Johnny Depp leaves ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise after losing ‘wife-beater’ case

Johnny Depp will no longer portray the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beasts” film franchise, the actor announced Friday.

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and I have respected and agreed to that request,” he wrote Friday on Instagram.

Depp’s exit from the “Harry Potter” spinoff series comes days after he lost his libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that published an article in 2018 alleging he was a “wife beater.”

Depp said he plans to appeal the ruling.

Warner Bros. confirmed Depp’s departure and announced his role will be recast before the third installment opens in theaters.

The studio also pushed back the release date for the upcoming entry, which was originally set for November 2021. It will now premiere in the summer of 2022.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was commercial successful, generating more than $800 million at the global box office.