Nicki Minaj and YoungBoy Never Broke Again join Mike WiLL Made-It on New Song

Mike WiLL Made-It connected Nicki Minaj and YoungBoy Never Broke Again with the release of his new single “What That Speed Bout!?” today (Nov.6).

In the futuristic video directed by Edgar Esteves and Austin McCraken, the three artists are cooped up in the lab with a whole lot of experiments going down which was filmed while Minaj was pregnant with her son.

The song is co-produced by Mike WiLL, 30 Roc and CuBeatz, and includes YoungBoy on the chorus and two verses.

During an interview in October, YoungBoy Never Broke Again revealed he now sees his music career as a job, which wasn’t always the case.

YoungBoy’s collaborative album with Rich The Kid, Nobody Safe, is due out November 13th on Rich Forever Music and EMPIRE with 15 songs between them.

Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first child with Kenneth Petty in September, which she later revealed to be a boy. While confirming the gender on Instagram, she gave special thanks to Kanye West, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and others.