Koffee named on Billboard’s Under 21 List

Koffee has been named among Billboard magazine’s 21 Under 21 2020 artistes who have made an impressive impact on the industry despite their youth.

The 20-year-old Jamaican entertainer was noted to have achieved 189.2 million streams by the music custodian.

According to Billboard says “Three weeks before turning 20, the multitalented artist born Mikayla Simpson made history at the 2020 Grammys: She not only became the first female artiste to win best reggae album in the award’s 35-year history, but also the category’s youngest winner of all time.”

She plans to use her success “to set an example for those who are younger than me — to inspire others to reach their full potential.”

Koffee is listed among the likes of Billie Eilish, 18, who swept all four major categories at this year’s Grammy Awards; Beyoncé’s protojes Chloe x Halle; and Noah Cyrus, singer and sister of international star Miley Cyrus.