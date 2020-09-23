JFF announces resumption of Premier League

Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, announces the resumption of the 2020/21 Premier League season is expected to get underway on November 14 and end on June 30, 2021, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made by (JFF) president Michael Ricketts, who also outlined a relief package for participating clubs valued at over $1.2 million each made the announcement during a press conference held at the Jamaica Pegasus, in conjunction with the Premier League of Jamaica Interim Committee.

The new format for the upcoming campaign features, teams only playing two rounds in the regular season before the customary playoffs. Additionally, the next two seasons will see no relegation of teams, with two teams being promoted, increasing the total number of teams to 16 by 2022.

Should the competition begin on that day, it would mark a return of football since the sport was suspended on March 12 when Prime Minister Andrew Holness imposed a two-week ban on public gatherings in order to mitigate against the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 testing will be done for players and staff starting next Monday. Testing will also be done before the November 17 kick-off.