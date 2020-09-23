Ravel Morrison joins Dutch side ADO Den Haag – 11th club of his career

Reggae Boy Ravel Morrison has signed to Dutch side ADO Den Hagg until the end of the Eredivisie season.

The 27-year-old former Manchester United midfielder has been on the radar of Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) for a long time joined his 11th club following his release from Sheffield United in July 2020.

The Eredivisie is the highest level of professional football in the Netherlands.

Morrison, an ex-England Under-21 international and former Manchester United youngster was praised by Alex Ferguson as one of the finest talents he had ever seen.

ADO travel to face Feyenoord this weekend.