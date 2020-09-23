Ravel Morrison joins Dutch side ADO Den Haag – 11th club of his career

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Reggae Boy Ravel Morrison has signed to Dutch side ADO Den Hagg until the end of the Eredivisie season.

The 27-year-old former Manchester United midfielder has been on the radar of Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) for a long time joined his 11th club following his release from Sheffield United in July 2020.

The Eredivisie is the highest level of professional football in the Netherlands.

Morrison, an ex-England Under-21 international and former Manchester United youngster was praised by Alex Ferguson as one of the finest talents he had ever seen.

ADO travel to face Feyenoord this weekend.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....