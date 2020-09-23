Thompson-Herah looks to level the score with Ta Lou

Jamaica’s double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and multiple world medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast will renew their rivalry in what will be their fourth clash in Doha on Friday, September 25, 2020.

The 28-year-old Jamaican won their first Doha duel back in 2017, winning the 200m in 22.19, but Ivorian Ta Lou gained revenge over 100m one year later, winning in 10.85. Their third clash in the Qatari capital came at last year’s World Championships, where Ta Lou finished third in the 100m, one place ahead of Thompson-Herah.

Following Thompson-Herah world-leading 10.85 in Rome – where Ta Lou placed third in 11.14 – the Jamaican will start as the 100m favourite in Doha. US duo Aleia Hobbs and Kayla White should also feature at the top end of the race.