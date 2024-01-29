JCF Mourns Loss of Deputy Superintendent Delroy Johnson

The Jamaica Police High Command conveyed their deep regrets regarding the passing of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Delroy Johnson. The incident, suspected to be a drowning, occurred in a river in Thatch Hill, Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Sunday, January 28.
According to reports, around 2:45 p.m., Johnson, accompanied by a colleague, was engaged in a game of dominoes in the area before entering the water. Unfortunately, he encountered difficulties while swimming, leading to his tragic drowning. Emergency services quickly retrieved him from the water and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
During this challenging time, the JCF High Command, along with the Welfare Department, Chaplaincy, and Medical Services Branch, has been actively providing support to the immediate family members and the staff at the National Police College of Jamaica.