JCF Congratulates Heroes Day Awardees

The Jamaica Constabulary Force proudly salutes the distinguished members of the Force who received awards in the National Honours and Awards Ceremony on Monday, October 18.

Among this year’s awardees are Messrs Fitz Bailey, Richard Stewart and Kevin Bailey, who are receiving the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer. These outstanding men have served the Jamaica Constabulary Force for more than 80 years combined and are now at the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The JCF is also particularly proud of Constables Delano Dunn and Michael Beckford, who are receiving the Medal of Honour for Gallantry. The Constables, who work as part of a specialized operational team in the St. Catherine South Division, are credited with rescuing two of their teammates who came under gunfire when they went after a gunman at a house in Cooreville, St. Andrew on June 12, 2020. The Constables’ teammates were shot and injured in a gunfight and were trapped, unable to get medical attention. Dunn and Beckford braved the gunfire and worked alongside other members of their team to tactically enter the building and rescue their teammates, both of whom survived.

Both are happy to be recognized in this way.

“It is an honour to be receiving this award,” Dunn said in an interview, while Beckford thanked his superiors whose actions he said were essential in the process for him to be recognized.

“It’s a good feeling,” he said.

Twenty-nine members of the Force participated in this morning’s ceremony. Along with the Deputy Commissioners of Police and Constables Dunn and Beckford, 24 other members from various divisions were given the award for Meritorious Service.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force congratulates all the awardees.